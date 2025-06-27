According to an exclusive report by CNN, based on seven different sources, the airstrikes conducted by the United States last weekend against three nuclear facilities in Iran failed to eliminate the core components of Tehran’s nuclear program and only delayed the program by a few months at most. This assessment, which had not previously been disclosed publicly, was prepared by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) under the US Department of Defense and is grounded in the post-strike damage analysis carried out by the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

On the same day, The New York Times published a similar report, stating that while the US strikes sealed the entrances of the facilities, they did not destroy the underground structures.

In response to these two claims, US President Donald Trump harshly criticised the reports concerning the purported military assault’s success against Iran’s nuclear sites. In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump labeled CNN’s coverage as “fake news” and described The New York Times as “failing.” He further alleged that the two media organizations had colluded to undermine a historic achievement and asserted that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been completely destroyed.

The rebuttals against CNN and The New York Times did not stop there. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sharply responded to CNN with a post on the X platform titled “Fake News CNN Strikes Again,” stating: “The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program.” Furthermore, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, in a statement on Thursday, strongly condemned CNN, The New York Times, and several other media outlets for breathlessly reporting on the Pentagon’s preliminary assessment of the airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear sites.

In light of these mutual denials, the primary question that naturally arises is: Who is telling the truth? And if President Trump’s team is correct, what motivates CNN and The New York Times to take such a risk?

What Did Other Official Authorities Say?

Following the US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the most significant official response came from Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi. On Thursday, Araghchi said that the country’s nuclear facilities had sustained “significant and serious damages,” marking the first official acknowledgment of the extent of the damage caused by US strikes on three nuclear sites. He added in an interview with Iran’s state television that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran was still “surveilling the damages and losses."

Similarly, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in an interview with Radio France Internationale (RFI), did not explicitly refute the US claim that Iran’s nuclear program had been completely destroyed; however, he emphasized that the program had sustained substantial damage. Grossi’s assessment highlighted significant physical harm to Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities located in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.