World condemns Israel for breaking Somalia’s sovereignty with Somaliland move
Israel’s move to recognise Somaliland drew international criticism and warnings it could threaten regional peace and stability.
Somalia's PM Barre says Israel's move violates Somalia's territorial integrity. / Others
December 27, 2025

Israel became the first country to formally recognise Somaliland as an independent state on Friday, sparking strong international backlash.

Israel’s announcement prompted Somalia to condemn the decision as a "deliberate attack" on its sovereignty that could undermine regional stability.

Several international bodies and nations swiftly voiced their objections.

Representatives of 21 Arab, Islamic, and African countries expressed their rejection and condemnation of Israel’s decision to recognise Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent state, warning that the move violates international law and threatens regional stability.

A statement from the foreign ministers of the countries, released by Qatar's Foreign Ministry, said Israel's decision constituted a "serious precedent" that threatens "international peace and security."

In a joint statement, the countries condemned the move "in the strongest terms," saying it violates "the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, which explicitly stipulates the imperative of protecting the sovereignty of states and their territorial integrity, and reflects Israel's expansionist" stance.

The statement said it was a sign of Israel's "full and blatant disregard for international law," warning of its potential "serious repercussions ... on peace and security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea".

The countries also reaffirmed their full support for Somalia’s sovereignty, expressing their "unequivocal rejection of any measures that undermine the unity of Somalia, its territorial integrity or its sovereignty over its entire territory."

African Union

The African Union (AU) also rejected Israel’s recognition, warning it could "set a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent."

AU head Mahamoud Ali Youssouf stressed that Somaliland "remains an integral part" of Somalia, a longstanding AU member.

US President Donald Trump told the New York Post he had no immediate plans to follow Israel’s lead, saying, “Everything is under study … We’ll study it. I study a lot of things and always make great decisions, and they turn out to be correct.”

Türkiye has condemned the Israeli move to recognise Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent state, calling it an unlawful move that undermines regional stability.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Friday that the Israeli decision was “a new example of the Netanyahu government’s unlawful actions aimed at creating instability at regional and global levels,” adding that it constituted “clear interference in Somalia’s internal affairs”.

Arab League

Egypt said its top diplomat had consulted with counterparts from Türkiye, Somalia, and Djibouti.

The officials collectively condemned Israel’s move and reaffirmed "full support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia."

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit described Israel’s recognition as “a clear violation of international law and a flagrant infringement of the principle of the unity and sovereignty of states.”

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) echoed the criticism, calling it “a grave violation of the principles of international law and a blatant infringement” on Somalia’s sovereignty.

The Palestinian Authority also criticised Israel, noting that it had previously identified Somaliland as a destination for the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and warning against complicity in such actions.

