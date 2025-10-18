Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan said that the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals are the ideals of a world where no one is left behind and that the key to achieving this lies in all countries taking responsibility.

Her remarks came at the ministerial session of the Global Zero Waste Forum, which was organised in Istanbul by the Zero Waste Foundation in collaboration with the Turkish Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Ministry, the Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), and UN-Habitat under the theme “People, Places, Progress.”

Emphasising her belief that this special session is a major opportunity to share the zero-waste vision, exchange ideas, and take collective steps for the future, Erdogan said Türkiye has undertaken diverse efforts under the coordination of the environment, urbanisation, and climate change ministry.

Related TRT World - Millions, not few, must adopt zero waste, emphasises Emine Erdogan

Culture of solidarity

Türkiye has created a strong culture of solidarity, from state institutions to local governments, from the private sector to civil society, she added, stressing that they have focused on awareness-raising activities.