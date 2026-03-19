Iranian authorities have given the national women's football team a hero's welcome on Thursday after their return from Australia.

The homecoming follows a period where some players made and then withdrew asylum claims, amidst accusations that Tehran had pressured their families.

Six players and one backroom staff member who travelled for the Women's Asian Cup sought asylum earlier this month after sparking criticism from hardliners for failing to sing the national anthem.

Five of them later changed their minds and returned home, including captain Zahra Ghanbari.

Several thousand people turned out for the ceremony in Valiasr Square.

"My Choice. My Homeland," read a slogan on a giant billboard showing the players saluting the flag.