WAR ON IRAN
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Iran's women's football team returns to 'hero's welcome' after asylum drama
As thousands gathered with Iranian flags, football officials praised the team's loyalty to the 'revolution' despite earlier reports of attempted defections.
Iran's women's football team returns to 'hero's welcome' after asylum drama
Iranian women’s national football team receives a hero’s welcome on return from Australia. / AFP
11 hours ago

Iranian authorities have given the national women's football team a hero's welcome on Thursday after their return from Australia.

The homecoming follows a period where some players made and then withdrew asylum claims, amidst accusations that Tehran had pressured their families.

Six players and one backroom staff member who travelled for the Women's Asian Cup sought asylum earlier this month after sparking criticism from hardliners for failing to sing the national anthem.

Five of them later changed their minds and returned home, including captain Zahra Ghanbari.

Several thousand people turned out for the ceremony in Valiasr Square.

"My Choice. My Homeland," read a slogan on a giant billboard showing the players saluting the flag.

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Iranian football federation president Mehdi Taj stated that "these athletes are loyal to the homeland, flag, leader and revolution."

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani told the members: "All Iranians were waiting for you; welcome to Iran."

Two squad members have remained in Australia, but the rest arrived back via Malaysia, Oman and Türkiye.

A central feature of the Tehran ceremony involved the players and officials joining together to sing the national anthem.

RelatedTRT World - Iran women's football team arrive in Istanbul after dropping Australia asylum bids
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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