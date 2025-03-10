Ukraine will not agree to a ceasefire on land that would allow Russian forces to regroup and resume hostilities later, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office said, as other Ukrainian officials say Kiev will propose to the US an air and sea ceasefire.

Speaking on television, Serhiy Leshchenko emphasised on Monday that while Ukraine is open to negotiations, it insists that any ceasefire should not give Russia an advantage.

"He (US President Donald Trump) asks: Is there a plan to stop the fighting? We respond that we have a plan. We propose a ceasefire in the air — drones, missiles, ballistics. We also propose a ceasefire at sea. We commit to not attacking there, even though we currently have the initiative in the Black Sea. Additionally, we propose refraining from attacks on energy infrastructure," Leshchenko said, according to the National News Agency of Ukraine, or Ukrinform.

However, he stressed that Ukraine would not accept a ceasefire on land, as it could give Russian President Vladimir Putin time to reinforce his troops and resume the war.

"You want a ceasefire — we are ready. But not on land, where Putin can take a few months to heal the wounded, recruit infantry from North Korea, and restart this war," he said.

Leshchenko also highlighted that 70 percent of Ukrainian military losses result from drone strikes.