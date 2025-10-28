US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have publicly expressed their admiration for each other and often showcased their veneration in high-profile summits and one-on-one meetings.

But, as repeated attempts by the US to broker a truce between Russia and Ukraine falter of late, the bromance has come under strain, setting off a new battle of attrition between Putin, a former top KGB operator, and Trump, a billionaire real estate developer.

As the face-off escalated, Trump cancelled a proposed meeting in Budapest with Putin, which was planned after a rare two-and-a-half-hour phone call between the two, saying that he was not going to be “wasting” his time.

Trump scaled up his tirade soon after, slapping sanctions on two top Russian oil companies – Rosneft and Lukoil – even as Russia continued to strike Ukrainian cities, and going as far as testing its “unique” nuclear missile.

While the Kremlin denounced the fresh US sanctions, it has still adopted a conciliatory tone toward the White House, saying that the Budapest meeting has not been called off completely but needs more time for preparations.

Despite the Kremlin’s softer tone and Trump’s openness to future talks with Putin, geopolitical analysts feel that the two leaders might actually take more rigid stances to increase pressure on one another.

The imposition of sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft shows that Trump, “at least for now, is willing to actually play the cards he holds” against Russia, says Rafael Loss, a policy fellow on defence, security and technology at European Council on Foreign Relations.

Trump's potential moves include approving the US Congress’s extensive sanctions package and supporting American lawmakers to pass a new military aid bill, which will allow Washington to arm Ukraine directly, according to the Berlin-based analyst.

Though Trump had ruled out sending long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Loss believes that this could change following the postponement of his meeting with Putin.

Like several military analysts, Russian officials have also warned that providing Tomahawks to Ukraine will escalate US-Russia tensions to a new level.

"It is impossible to use Tomahawks without the direct participation of American military personnel. This will mean a completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States," said the Russian leader.

Throughout the Putin-Trump talks – from the much-hyped Alaska summit until now, Russia has continued to pound Ukrainian cities with its missiles and drones, showing no break in its military campaign against Kiev.

While the Kremlin has made positive statements toward Trump’s peace initiatives from Gaza to Ukraine and elsewhere, some powerful Russian figures like former Russian president and Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev have been very critical of Trump’s threats against Moscow.

Medvedev, who is now the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, called the US president “the talkative peacemaker” and accused him of having “fully embarked on the war path against Russia” with his recent sanctions.

Have Western sanctions worked?

While Trump’s main escalation card against Putin is more sanctions, official data show that the financial measures have not plunged the Russian state into a recession.

