Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) on Tuesday said it has killed a senior leader in al Shabab terror group in a security operation.

Terrorist leader Mohamed Sahal Idle, known by his alias Abu Usaama, was killed in an operation conducted in collaboration with international partners near the town of Sakow in the al Shabab-held region of Middle Juba, NISA said in a statement.

It said that Usaama was notorious for his crimes against the Somali people and was a close associate of the group’s leader, Ahmed Diriye.

He was being prepared to replace the group’s former finance chief, Abdullahi Wadaad, who was killed in a NISA-led operation in Kuunyo Barrow, Lower Shabelle, in January this year, according to NISA.

“Abu Usaama was responsible for extortion and looting of Somali citizens’ property,” the statement said.