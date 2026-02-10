WORLD
2 min read
Senior al Shabab leader killed in Somalia
Terrorist leader targeted in security operation in al Shabab-held region of Middle Juba, say authorities.
Senior al Shabab leader killed in Somalia
Since July last year, the Somali army, backed by the AUSSOM and partners, has intensified operations against al Shabab. / AA
February 10, 2026

Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) on Tuesday said it has killed a senior leader in al Shabab terror group in a security operation.

Terrorist leader Mohamed Sahal Idle, known by his alias Abu Usaama, was killed in an operation conducted in collaboration with international partners near the town of Sakow in the al Shabab-held region of Middle Juba, NISA said in a statement.

It said that Usaama was notorious for his crimes against the Somali people and was a close associate of the group’s leader, Ahmed Diriye.

He was being prepared to replace the group’s former finance chief, Abdullahi Wadaad, who was killed in a NISA-led operation in Kuunyo Barrow, Lower Shabelle, in January this year, according to NISA.

“Abu Usaama was responsible for extortion and looting of Somali citizens’ property,” the statement said.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
RECOMMENDED

Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group

Al Shabab confirmed in a statement that Mohamed Abu Usaama, head of the group’s drought response committee, was killed in an air strike on the outskirts of Sakow town.

The al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group has been engaged in an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targeting security forces, officials, and civilians.

Since July last year, the Somali army, with the support of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international partners, has stepped up operations against al Shabab.

The AU mission's mandate was renewed by the UN Security Council in December for another year, with a UK-backed resolution extending its authorisation until December 31.

RelatedTRT World - Military operation kills at least 70 Al Shabab terrorists in Somalia
SOURCE:AA
Explore
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands