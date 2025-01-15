The United States has finalised a rule effectively barring Chinese and Russian technology from cars in the American market, taking aim at software and hardware from the world's second-biggest economy over national security risks.

The announcement on Tuesday, which also pertains to Russian technology, comes as outgoing President Joe Biden wraps up efforts to step up curbs on China, after a months-long regulatory process.

"Cars today aren't just steel on wheels they're computers," said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

She noted that modern vehicles contain cameras, microphones, GPS tracking and other technologies connected to the internet.

"This is a targeted approach to ensure we keep the People's Republic of China and Russian-manufactured technologies off American roads," she added, referring to the

The final rule currently applies just to passenger vehicles under 10,001 pounds, said the US Commerce Department.

It plans, however, to issue separate rulemaking aimed at tech in commercial vehicles like trucks and buses "in the near future."

'A sufficient nexus'