WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Hamas hands over bodies of two more Israeli captives via ICRC
The handover came two days after Israel killed over 100 Palestinians in deadly air strikes across Gaza.
Hamas hands over bodies of two more Israeli captives via ICRC
Hamas transfers remains of 2 more Israeli hostages. / AA Archive
October 30, 2025

Hamas has handed over the remains of two Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) under a ceasefire agreement, the Israeli forces confirmed.

An Israeli statement said on Thursday that the coffins were transferred to the Red Cross and were on their way to Israeli troops inside Gaza.

Hamas earlier said that it would hand over the bodies of two captives it had recovered from under the rubble.

The handover came two days after Israel killed more than 100 Palestinians in deadly air strikes across Gaza despite the ceasefire.

Israel has also banned the ICRC from visiting Palestinian prisoners.

The first phase of the ceasefire took effect on October 10 under Trump’s 20-point plan.

RECOMMENDED

Since then, Hamas has released all 20 living Israeli hostages.

Including the latest two, Hamas has so far given back the remains of 17 of the 28 deceased captives, according to an AFP tally.

RelatedTRT World - Hamas hands over remains of 16th Israeli hostage under Gaza ceasefire

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death