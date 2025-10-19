WAR ON GAZA
Israel to allow aid into Gaza, reopen crossings after US pressure: report
Israel reportedly promised the US that it would reopen Gaza’s crossings for humanitarian aid starting Monday.
Israel reverses decision to halt humanitarian aid to Gaza. / AA
October 19, 2025

Israel reversed a decision on Sunday to stop humanitarian aid to Gaza following US pressure, with Tel Aviv pledging to reopen the territory’s crossings on Monday.

Channel 12, citing an unnamed political official, said Tel Aviv backtracked on its earlier decision to suspend aid deliveries to Gaza “until further notice” after pressure from Washington.

The official added that Israel promised the US that it would reopen Gaza’s crossings for humanitarian aid starting Monday.

There was no official Israeli confirmation of the report.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN earlier reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the suspension of aid deliveries to Gaza upon the army’s recommendation, alleging Hamas’ violation of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

At least 45 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli air strikes across Gaza on Sunday.

Hamas has reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The ceasefire deal was announced on October 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation, led by group leader Khalil al Hayya, arrived in Egypt to follow up on the implementation of a Gaza ceasefire agreement, following a wave of Israeli air strikes in the besieged enclave.

The group said in a statement that the visit aims to follow up on the implementation of the ceasefire deal with Israel.

SOURCE:AA
