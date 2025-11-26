TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
2 min read
NATO, Ukraine roll out initiative to accelerate battlefield tech
The initiative marks the first-ever NATO-Ukraine framework focused specifically on scaling prototyped and tested military technologies.
NATO, Ukraine roll out initiative to accelerate battlefield tech
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte shake hands at the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24, 2025. / Reuters
November 26, 2025

NATO and Ukraine have unveiled UNITE-Brave NATO, a new joint initiative designed to fast-track cutting-edge defence technologies for the battlefield and strengthen interoperability between Ukrainian and allied forces.

The programme marks the first-ever NATO-Ukraine framework focused specifically on scaling prototyped and tested military technologies, according to a statement by the alliance on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s defence-tech cluster Brave1 will coordinate the effort from Kiev, while NATO has appointed its Communications and Information Agency to run the first competitive funding round.

RelatedTRT World - Here's what you need to know about Trump's plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war

Funding structure and priorities

The first competition will prioritise innovative tools capable of countering unmanned aerial systems, enhancing air defence, and securing frontline communications — three areas where battlefield needs remain urgent.

Teams composed of Ukrainian and allied companies will be eligible for joint grants totalling $11.5 million, financed equally by NATO and Ukraine.

Companies will be able to register online in the coming weeks, with bids due in February 2026.

If the pilot round is successful, funding is expected to increase significantly, reaching $57.8 million in 2026.

NATO will draw its contribution from its Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine, while Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation will match the funds.

RECOMMENDED

Reactions from NATO and Ukraine

During a meeting in Kiev, NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska underscored the programme’s mutual benefits, saying it would help address immediate battlefield challenges while allowing the alliance to learn “invaluable lessons in real time.”

Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov welcomed the initiative, noting: “We appreciate that NATO is fostering this brand new partnership with Ukraine in the field of innovations.

This cooperation will accelerate the development of cutting-edge defence technologies and strengthen interoperability.”

He added that the joint effort would help build a “more resilient, adaptive, and technologically advanced defence architecture for the entire Euro-Atlantic community.”

Winners of the first competition will be announced in spring 2026 during the second NATO-Ukraine Defence Innovators Forum.

NATO said additional details on the next phases of the programme will be released throughout 2026.

RelatedTRT World - US plan for Ukraine needs 'additional work': Western leaders
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests