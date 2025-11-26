NATO and Ukraine have unveiled UNITE-Brave NATO, a new joint initiative designed to fast-track cutting-edge defence technologies for the battlefield and strengthen interoperability between Ukrainian and allied forces.

The programme marks the first-ever NATO-Ukraine framework focused specifically on scaling prototyped and tested military technologies, according to a statement by the alliance on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s defence-tech cluster Brave1 will coordinate the effort from Kiev, while NATO has appointed its Communications and Information Agency to run the first competitive funding round.

Funding structure and priorities

The first competition will prioritise innovative tools capable of countering unmanned aerial systems, enhancing air defence, and securing frontline communications — three areas where battlefield needs remain urgent.

Teams composed of Ukrainian and allied companies will be eligible for joint grants totalling $11.5 million, financed equally by NATO and Ukraine.

Companies will be able to register online in the coming weeks, with bids due in February 2026.

If the pilot round is successful, funding is expected to increase significantly, reaching $57.8 million in 2026.

NATO will draw its contribution from its Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine, while Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation will match the funds.