Macron, Starmer, Merz hold 40-minute call with Trump on Ukraine peace push
Ukraine's European allies are putting on a show of support for Zelenskyy amid a barrage of criticism from US President Trump.
(FILE) British PM Starmer, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, French President Macron and German Chancellor Merz chat outside 10 Downing Street in London. / Reuters
December 10, 2025

The leaders of France, Britain and Germany on Wednesday discussed Ukraine with US President Donald Trump in an effort "to try to move forward", French President Emmanuel Macron and the Elysee said.

The call lasted 40 minutes, Macron said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz took part in the phone call, the Elysee Palace stated.

New US proposal

The French presidency did not immediately release other details.

On Thursday, leaders of Ukraine's allies will hold a video call, France said, as Trump pressures Kiev to accept a deal to end Russia's invasion, a French government spokeswoman said.

The call comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he was ready to hold new elections in Ukraine, provided security could be assured.

On Monday, Ukraine's European allies put on a show of support for Zelenskyy as they expressed scepticism about some parts of the latest US proposal to end the war.

SOURCE:AFP
