The French presidency did not immediately release other details.

On Thursday, leaders of Ukraine's allies will hold a video call, France said, as Trump pressures Kiev to accept a deal to end Russia's invasion, a French government spokeswoman said.

The call comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he was ready to hold new elections in Ukraine, provided security could be assured.

On Monday, Ukraine's European allies put on a show of support for Zelenskyy as they expressed scepticism about some parts of the latest US proposal to end the war.