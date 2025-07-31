An Israeli reservist, who was deployed in the war-torn Gaza for more than 300 days, committed suicide after witnessing “horrific scenes” during the war, local media said on Thursday.

Army Radio said Roi Wasserstein, 24, who was in the 401st Armoured Brigade’s medical evacuation unit, ended his life after repeatedly sharing with family and friends the atrocities and painful experiences he endured in the enclave.

He completed his last reserve duty in late May 2025.

The broadcaster said the military will not recognise Wasserstein as a fallen soldier, as he was not officially on duty at the time of his death.

With Wasserstein’s death, the number of Israeli soldiers who committed suicide this month has risen to seven, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

Israeli media said that nearly 50 soldiers have committed suicide since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

According to military data, 898 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 6,134 injured since the beginning of the war in Gaza in October 2023.