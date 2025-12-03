WORLD
1 min read
Gulf summit opens in Bahrain with push to fully enforce Gaza ceasefire deal
Bahrain's king is chairing the meeting attended by Oman's sultan for the first time since 2020, alongside leaders from Kuwait, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Gulf summit opens in Bahrain with push to fully enforce Gaza ceasefire deal
(FILE) A general view of the skyline in downtown Manama, Bahrain. / Reuters
December 3, 2025

The 46th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit has opened in Manama with a call for the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Addressing the opening session on Wednesday, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa called for completing the implementation of President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza war, describing it as "a positive step toward reducing escalation", the Bahraini state television reported.

The summit marks Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's first appearance at a GCC summit since 2020, representing Oman's highest-level participation in 14 years. Muscat has typically sent ministers to previous summits.

Kuwait's Emir Mishal al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah, UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also joined the gathering.

RECOMMENDED

The agenda includes defence and political coordination, developing economic and development policies and aligning Gulf positions on regional and international issues.

The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. It was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Saudi Arabia.

RelatedTRT World - What GCC’s activation of NATO-style joint defence pact means for regional security
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
One Syria, reclaimed: How Syrians read the victory against YPG
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order