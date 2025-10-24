WAR ON GAZA
Palestinian factions agree to hand over Gaza governance to technocrats
The factions also agreed on supporting the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, lifting the blockade completely, and reopening all crossings.
Palestinian factions also called for a UN resolution authorising the deployment of temporary international forces.. / AP
October 24, 2025

The main Palestinian factions, including Hamas, have said they had agreed that an independent committee of technocrats would take over the running of post-war Gaza.

During a meeting in Cairo, according to a joint statement published on the Hamas website on Friday, the groups agreed to hand "over the administration of Gaza to a temporary Palestinian committee composed of independent 'technocrats', which will manage the affairs of life and basic services in cooperation with Arab brothers and international institutions".

Palestinian factions also called for a UN resolution authorising the deployment of temporary international forces to monitor the ceasefire in Gaza.

The remarks came following a meeting of Palestinian factions and forces held in Cairo at Egypt’s invitation, as part of the ongoing mediation efforts by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar to end Israel’s war in Gaza.

International forces

The factions also agreed on supporting the implementation of the ceasefire deal, ensuring the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, lifting the blockade completely, reopening all crossings, and launching a comprehensive reconstruction process to restore normal life and end the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

An international committee would also be formed to supervise the funding and implementation of reconstruction projects, the statement added.

In addition, the factions urged the issuance of a UN resolution to authorise temporary international forces to monitor the ceasefire and maintain stability throughout Gaza.

They also called for “ending all forms of torture and abuse” against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and pressuring Israel to “comply with international laws and conventions protecting detainees’ rights.”

Finally, the factions agreed to convene an “urgent” national meeting that brings together all Palestinian parties to “forge a unified national strategy”.

SOURCE:AA, AFP
