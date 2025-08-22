WORLD
2 min read
China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
Leaders from over 20 countries will gather in Tianjin as President Xi Jinping seeks to use the SCO summit to strengthen regional security and influence.
China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
China seeks to boost regional security and influence through the SCO. / AFP
August 22, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host Russia's Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UN chief Antonio Guterres and more than 20 heads of government later this month, Beijing said on Friday, for a political and security meeting aimed at cementing China's regional influence.

Leaders from a bloc spanning roughly a quarter of the globe will unveil new plans to deepen their ties when they gather for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin told a news conference on the summit's preparations.

The gathering takes place between August 31 and September 1, just days before Beijing stages one of its largest military parades in years, and as US President Donald Trump’s foreign and trade policies, particularly on Israel, Gaza, and tariffs, nudge key regional players closer to China.

Top leaders from member states or guest countries such as Türkiye, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and Vietnam are also among those taking part.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is also scheduled to attend the summit, ahead of hosting Trump and other leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur in October.

RelatedTRT Global - New Delhi refuses to sign SCO statement after members only condemn terrorism in Balochistan

Hegemonism, outdated mindsets still in play

Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver keynote speeches at the event, also attended by heads of international organisations.

RECOMMENDED

Through the summit, China hopes "to stimulate momentum for cooperation...(and) with the stability and resilience of the SCO, respond to the uncertain and unpredictable factors in the international environment", Liu told reporters at a briefing.

"In today's world, outdated mindsets of hegemonism and power politics still have influence, with certain countries attempting to prioritise their own interests above others, seriously threatening world peace and stability," he added in a veiled reference to the United States.

"With the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's stability and resilience, we can address uncertainties and unpredictable factors ... and create a favourable environment of lasting peace."

The summit will conclude with the signing and release of the Tianjin Declaration, he said.

At the 2024 SCO summit in the Kazakh capital Astana, leaders agreed to step up cooperation on regional counterterrorism, renewable energy and the digital economy.

RelatedTRT Global - Pakistan and India defence officials to attend SCO meeting in China

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace