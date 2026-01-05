Twenty-six EU member states have called for calm and restraint, urging respect for international law after recent US military intervention in Venezuela.

"The European Union calls for calm and restraint by all actors, to avoid escalation and to ensure a peaceful solution to the crisis. The EU recalls that, under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be upheld," read a joint statement issued by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas late on Sunday.

The statement, supported by 26 member states with the exception of Hungary, recalled UN Security Council members’ “particular responsibility” to uphold the principles of international law “as a pillar of the international security architecture.”

"The EU has repeatedly stated that (Venezuela's captured President) Nicolas Maduro lacks the legitimacy of a democratically elected president and has advocated for a Venezuelan-led peaceful transition to democracy in the country, respectful of its sovereignty. The right of the Venezuelan people to determine their future must be respected," the statement noted.

​​​​​​​It stressed the need to address and combat “transnational organised crime and drug trafficking” through sustained cooperation, “in full respect of international law and the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

"We are in close contact with the United States, as well as regional and international partners to support and facilitate dialogue with all parties involved, leading to a negotiated, democratic, inclusive, and peaceful solution to the crisis, led by Venezuelans," the statement underscored.