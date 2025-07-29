Three men were convicted on Tuesday in the theft of hundreds of ancient gold coins from a German museum in 2022 and handed prison sentences ranging up to 11 years.

A court in the southern city of Ingolstadt convicted the defendants of gang robbery over the museum heist, German news agency dpa reported. A fourth defendant was acquitted of involvement in the museum heist but convicted of other thefts carried out by the group.

The suspects from northern Germany were arrested months after a November 22, 2022, break-in at the Celtic and Roman Museum in the Bavarian town of Manching, in which 483 Celtic coins discovered during a 1999 archaeological dig were stolen. The coins dated to around 100 BC.

The coins and a lump of unworked gold were originally discovered during excavations of an ancient settlement in Manching, and authorities have said they are considered the biggest trove of Celtic gold found in the 20th century.