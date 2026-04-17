President Donald Trump has again reiterated his assertion that the United States and Iran would jointly remove uranium from Tehran's nuclear sites using excavators under any peace deal, before the material is transferred to US territory.

Trump's comment on Friday came despite Iran's foreign ministry saying earlier that Tehran's stockpile of enriched uranium would not be transferred "anywhere."

"Somebody said, how are we going to get the nuclear dust? We're going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators," Trump told a gathering of the conservative Turning Point USA movement in Phoenix, Arizona state.

"We need the biggest excavators you can imagine," he added.

"But we're going to go in together with Iran. We're going to get it. We're going to take it back home to the USA very soon."

Trump's latest remarks he made in Arizona state come after Iran vowed its stockpile of enriched uranium would not be transferred "anywhere."