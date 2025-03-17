Grant Miner, a Jewish student and president of the Student Workers of Columbia-United Auto Workers, said Columbia University "expelled and fired" him, accusing the Ivy League institution of "caving" to US President Donald Trump's demands.

Miner, a Ph.D. student in the Department of English and Comparative Literature, took to X on Monday to narrate the "real story" behind his expulsion from the university.

"Thousands of students across the country have been exercising our First Amendment rights to oppose genocide. Standing against genocide is not just a moral imperative — it is an act of anti-racism and solidarity. Columbia’s response? Expulsions, suspensions, and retaliation," he wrote on the social media platform.

Accusing the US administration of "trying to silence us with fear," he said the administration believes that the student movement for Palestine is anti-Semitic and violent while slamming Department of Justice "for sending officers to crack down on universities, kidnapped Mahmoud Khalil and other students."

A far-right Zionist group, which took credit for Khalil’s arrest, claims to have submitted "thousands of names" for similar actions.

Miner said, as a Jew, he knows what’s it like to go through genocide, referring to Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza where Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, majority of them women and minors, wounded over 110,000 and uprooted almost entire population of the besieged Palestinian territory which now faces permanent expulsion.

"I am Jewish, I work in Jewish studies, and I am not alone in opposing the ongoing genocide. The Jewish people know what genocide is. That's why so many of us, alongside people of all backgrounds, are standing up against what’s happening in Palestine."

He added: "Columbia has caved to Trump’s demands at every turn. They have brought the NYPD (New York Police Department) onto campus to brutalise students. Now, they've let DHS (Department of Homeland Security) terrorise students in their own dorms."