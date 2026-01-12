Iran has summoned diplomats in Tehran representing France, Germany, Italy and the UK to object to what it described as support by those countries for the protests that have shaken the Islamic Republic, its foreign ministry said.
The country’s foreign ministry on Monday said that the diplomats were shown a video of the damage caused by "rioters" and told their governments should "withdraw official statements supporting the protesters".
In Paris, the French foreign ministry confirmed that "European ambassadors" had been summoned by Iran.
The move came as demonstrations were staged in several areas across Iran on Monday to show support for the government.
In Tehran, crowds gathered at Enghelab Square, a busy central thoroughfare near the University of Tehran, waving the Iranian flag and “condemning recent violence” in public places, according to an Anadolu reporter.
Protesters called on the government to address economic grievances while rejecting what they described as “foreign interference” in Iran’s domestic affairs. Rallies were also reported in other cities, including Kerman, Zahedan, and Birjand in eastern Iran.
Anti-government protests continue unabated
Meanwhile, anti-government demonstrations continued on Monday in various parts of the country on their 16th day.
Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as “armed rioters,” who have carried out several attacks in public places nationwide.
The protests began last month amid worsening economic conditions and a record depreciation of the national currency, the rial, which has fallen to 145,000 against the US dollar, driving up prices of essential goods.
The unrest came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US, with reports indicating that President Donald Trump, who had previously vowed to “come to the rescue” of Iranian protesters, is considering “several options to support the protests.”
US mulls action on Iran
According to the US news website Axios on Sunday, Trump is expected to meet with his national security team on Tuesday to discuss possible actions regarding Iran.
In a significant development, Trump said on Sunday that Iranian authorities had reached out to the US to explore potential talks on the country’s nuclear programme.
“I mean, a meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what’s happening before the meeting. But, a meeting is being set up. Iran called. They want to negotiate,” Trump said, suggesting that the US may be considering another round of military action before any talks.
Iran vows ‘unforgettable lesson’
In response, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf vowed that “the defenders of Iran” would teach the US president “an unforgettable lesson.”
“All your assets in the region will be destroyed. We will discipline the oppressive rulers,” the top conservative politician told a rally in Tehran.
Several top Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, were present at the rally.
There are no official casualty figures from the ongoing protests but a US-based rights group estimates that the death toll has reached at least 544, including both security forces and protesters, with over 1,000 injured.
The group also reported that at least 10,681 people have been detained across protests in 585 locations nationwide, including 186 cities in all 31 provinces.