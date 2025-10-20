Three Belgian nationals have been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged corruption at NATO’s Luxembourg-based procurement body, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), local media reported on Monday.

The arrests, which took place in May, are linked to one of three corruption cases that have come to light over the past year at the agency, which manages multi-billion-euro defence contracts on behalf of NATO member states, VRT News reported.

The NSPA, headquartered in Capellen, Luxembourg, employs around 1,500 people and is expected to handle procurement contracts worth €10 billion ($11.6 billion) this year.

According to a joint investigation by Belgian magazine Knack, newspapers Le Soir and Follow the Money, and La Lettre, the three suspects allegedly passed confidential information to defence firms seeking to secure lucrative NATO contracts covering aircraft, helicopters, ammunition and fuel for the 2021-2025 period.

One of those arrested, identified as a 60-year-old ammunition specialist from the Belgian coastal town of Bredene, reportedly worked for the NSPA before founding private consultancy firms.

The other two suspects are former colleagues also accused of involvement in the same scheme, according to journalist Kristof Clerix, who helped uncover the story.

“Suppose you are a defence company and you want to sell to several NATO countries at once, it is best to work through the Luxembourg agency,” Clerix said.

Related TRT World - Rutte: NATO stepping up counter-drone defences, reinforcing readiness

“But if a consultancy firm advising such companies obtains inside information, there is no longer a level playing field. That is what investigators are now trying to determine — whether confidential information was leaked in Luxembourg, and whether Belgians played a role in that.”