US President Donald Trump has said he will decide whether to attack Iran within the next two weeks due to a "substantial" chance of negotiations, as Tel Aviv and Tehran traded fire for a seventh day.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read out a message from Trump at a briefing on Thursday, saying there had been "a lot of speculation" about whether the United States would be "directly involved."

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Trump said in the statement.

Leavitt said that Trump was interested in pursuing a diplomatic solution with Iran, but his top priority was ensuring that Iran could not obtain a nuclear weapon.

She said any deal would have to prohibit enrichment of uranium by Tehran and eliminate Iran's ability to achieve a nuclear weapon.

"If there's a chance for diplomacy, the president's always going to grab it," Leavitt said.

"But he's not afraid to use strength as well I will add." Leavitt declined to say if Trump would seek congressional authorisation for any strikes on Iran.