Sun-drenched coastlines, timeless archaeological treasures, and a unique cultural mosaic where Europe meets Asia have propelled Türkiye’s tourism sector to record heights.

This year, it’s on track to contribute an estimated 5.2 trillion Turkish liras (about $135.35 billion) to the national economy — roughly 12 percent of gross domestic product, according to data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

In a fresh report, the WTTC projected sectoral growth at more than $5.2 billion above last year’s levels, with its CEO Julia Simpson praising Türkiye’s strategic approach to promoting tourism.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Simpson said: “Türkiye’s vision has been important in driving its growth in tourism and it’s been very important that Türkiye has put itself on the map as a tourist destination. Turkish Airlines flies to more destinations than any other airline in the world and it means that Türkiye is very well connected. And connectivity is very important,” she said.

“It’s also a safe country; the travellers need to feel very safe and Türkiye is a good and safe country to visit,” Simpson added.

“Then you have natural beauty — Türkiye is very beautiful. The Antalya coast is especially really spectacular. And the history, and all the antiquities. It really is where the west meets the east.”