The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has reached its decisive stage, with four teams set to compete in the semi-finals. These matches will determine which two teams will vie for the championship and which two will compete for the bronze medal.

Prior to the tournament, TRT World identified seven teams with the strongest prospects of winning.

Four teams — Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, and the host nation, Morocco — have reached the final four.

The semi-finals bring together some of Africa's most storied, tactically experienced teams, where many individual names are set to star.

The semi-finals promise high-voltage encounters, with Egypt versus Senegal and Morocco against Nigeria on January 14.

Egypt vs Senegal

Egypt, the continent's most successful side, have proven they are the most dynamic, tactically flexible team in the tournament so far.

In their group-stage match against South Africa, when full-back Mohamed Hany was sent off at the end of the first leg, ten-man Egypt immediately switched to a deep defensive style, relying on quick transitions.

In contrast, in their opening match against Zimbabwe, the Pharaohs were the ones taking charge, having 80 percent ball possession and 32 shots, 11 of them on goal.

While Egypt usually play three defenders in matches against tough opponents, head coach Hossam Hassan is expected to apply a similar line-up and tactic he used against the Ivory Coast in the quarter-finals.

Hassan used a 4-3-1-2 line-up, closed all spaces the Ivorian Elephants could have exploited, and relied largely on high pressure rather than Egypt's traditional slow, calculated build-up.

Another tool Egypt utilises is set pieces (corners and free kicks).

While Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Omar Marmoush are leading the Pharaohs, another key player to watch is playmaker Imam Ashour, who provided two assists in Egypt's three goals against Ivory Coast.

On the other hand, Senegal, which beat Egypt in both the AFCON 2021 final and the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, haven't changed their line-up or play style much since the start of the tournament.

Senegal typically employ a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation, leveraging their wingers for a dynamic, fast-paced attack, a strategy where they often thrive.

Most of the team's goals throughout the tournament have been scored the same way: a pass to the charging winger, who would then cut inside with a weighted cross or a quick pass to the strikers inside the box.

Senegal are expected to follow the same tactic against Egypt in the semi-finals with no major changes, and their key players to watch will be their wingers: Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, and Iliman Ndiaye.