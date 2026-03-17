Israeli settlement expansion and rising violence have driven the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the UN human rights office said on Tuesday.

According to a new report covering the 12-month period ending on October 31 2025, more than 36,000 Palestinians were forcibly displaced amid intensified settlement activity and growing attacks by Israeli security forces and settlers.

The report documented 1,732 incidents of settler violence, up from 1,400 in the previous reporting period, including harassment, intimidation and destruction of homes and farmland.

"Settler violence continued in a coordinated, strategic and largely unchallenged manner, with Israeli authorities playing the central role in directing, participating in or enabling this conduct," the report said.

It added that longstanding impunity is “facilitating and encouraging violence against and harassment of Palestinians.”

The report highlighted a surge in attacks during the 2025 olive harvest season, describing it as the “worst in decades.” In one month alone, 131 Palestinians were injured in 42 attacks, including women and a child — “the highest number recorded in a single month since 2006.”