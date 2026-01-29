China's main space contractor vowed to develop space tourism in the next five years, state media has reported, as Beijing revs up its commercial spaceflight and deep space exploration ambitions amid a technology race with the US.

State-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said it would "achieve the flight operation of suborbital space tourism and gradually develop orbital space tourism," as well as "build a gigawatt-level space digital intelligence infrastructure", state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

China and the US are competing as they look to turn space exploration into a commercially viable business similar to civil aviation, as well as becoming the first to exploit the military and strategic advantages of space dominance. CASC has vowed to transform China into a "world-leading space power" by 2045.

Beijing's key bottleneck so far is its failure to complete a reusable rocket test. US rival SpaceX's Falcon 9 reusable rocket has allowed its subsidiary Starlink to achieve a near-monopoly on low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and it is also used for orbital space tourism.

Reusability is crucial to lowering the costs of rocket launches and making it cheaper to send satellites into space.

China achieved a record 93 space launches last year, according to official announcements, buoyed by its rapidly maturing commercial spaceflight startups.

However, China has repeatedly described SpaceX's monopoly on LEO satellites as a national security risk and is launching its own satellite constellations, which it hopes will number in the tens of thousands within the next decades.

‘Deep space exploration’