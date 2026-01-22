France's navy, with the help of allies, has boarded a tanker alleged to be from Russia's sanction-busting "shadow fleet" in the Mediterranean, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

"This morning, the French Navy boarded and searched an oil tanker from Russia, subject to international sanctions and suspected of flying a false flag," he said on X on Thursday.

"The operation was carried out on the high seas in the Mediterranean, with the support of several of our allies," he added, saying the vessel had been "diverted".

"We will let nothing pass," said Macron.

"The activities of the shadow fleet help finance the war of aggression against Ukraine," he added.