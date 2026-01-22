EUROPE
1 min read
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Local maritime authorities say that the navy seized an oil tanker identified as Grinch and is escorting the vessel to an anchorage for further inspections.
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
"The French Navy boarded an oil tanker coming from Russia, subject to international sanctions and suspected of flying a false flag," Macron said. / AP
January 22, 2026

France's navy, with the help of allies, has boarded a tanker alleged to be from Russia's sanction-busting "shadow fleet" in the Mediterranean, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

"This morning, the French Navy boarded and searched an oil tanker from Russia, subject to international sanctions and suspected of flying a false flag," he said on X on Thursday.

"The operation was carried out on the high seas in the Mediterranean, with the support of several of our allies," he added, saying the vessel had been "diverted".

"We will let nothing pass," said Macron.

"The activities of the shadow fleet help finance the war of aggression against Ukraine," he added.

RECOMMENDED

Local maritime authorities said the navy seized an oil tanker called "Grinch" between Spain and Morocco.

"After the team boarded, an examination of documents confirmed the doubts as to the regularity of the flag," the Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture said.

The ship "is currently being escorted by the national navy to a point of anchorage for further verifications," it added.

RelatedTRT World - Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat