Washington, DC — A preliminary US military investigation has found that American forces were responsible for the devastating February 28 Tomahawk missile strike that tore through an elementary school in southern Iran, killing 175 civilians, mostly children and staff.

The attack on Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in the town of Minab, southern Iran, appears to have been the result of a targeting fiasco during the opening hours of the US-Israeli war on Iran, New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing US officials familiar with the early findings.

Investigators believe officers at US Central Command generated strike coordinates using outdated intelligence, NYT added.

The data came from the Defense Intelligence Agency, people briefed on the inquiry told NYT.

Officials stressed that several questions remain unanswered, including why the outdated information had not been verified before the deadly strike was carried out.

"Striking a school full of children is sure to be recorded as one of the most devastating single military errors in recent decades," the New York Times report said, citing officials familiar with the investigation.

The United States is the only country involved in the war known to deploy Tomahawk cruise missiles, a fact that quickly drew scrutiny to Washington’s role in the strike.

Satellite imagery, verified videos and social media posts reviewed by investigators showed the school was hit by a precision strike.

Layers of verification

A visual investigation by The Times revealed that the building had many entrances that opened to the campus. Sports fields were painted onto the asphalt. The walls were coloured bright blue and pink.

The designation to target the school travelled through the military system until it reached US Central Command, which oversees operations in the region and ultimately generated the strike coordinates.

People familiar with the investigation say officials are still trying to understand how the outdated data was passed along without being corrected.

Military targeting normally involves several layers of verification.

In addition to the Defense Intelligence Agency and Central Command, investigators are examining the role of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which provides satellite imagery used to confirm potential targets.

"Military targeting is very complex and involves multiple agencies," NYT said, adding, "Many officers would have been responsible for verifying that the data is correct."

US officials have also examined whether artificial intelligence tools used in military intelligence systems could have played a role in the attack.

Dr Craig Jones, senior lecturer in political geography at Newcastle University, told The Times: "At this point we can’t rule out that AI may have … failed to identify the school as a school and instead identified it as a military target."

Fatal chain of assumptions

The strike quickly became one of the most controversial moments of the war, which drew global outrage.

Footage verified by the New York Times showed desperate scenes outside the shattered school building, with rescuers searching through rubble as smoke rose from the ruins.