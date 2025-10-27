US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained British Muslim journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi at San Francisco Airport, seemingly in response to his outspoken criticism of the Israeli government during his current speaking tour.

Hamdi spoke at a gala for the Council on American Islamic Relations in Sacramento, California, on Saturday and was scheduled to speak on Sunday at one of the group's events in Florida, the organisation said in a statement. CAIR said he was detained at San Francisco International Airport.

Hamdi has appeared as an analyst and commentator on British TV networks. CAIR on Sunday called for his release and accused the Trump administration of detaining him over his criticism of the Israeli government.

"We can confirm that Mr Hamdi has not been deported and remains in custody. Our attorneys and partners are working to address this injustice," the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) wrote on X.