US
2 min read
Trump moves to end protected status for Somalis in Minnesota 'effective immediately'
The TPS programme for Somalis was launched by then-President George HW Bush in September 1991.
Trump moves to end protected status for Somalis in Minnesota 'effective immediately'
Trump calls Minnesota a "hub of fraudulent money laundering activity" under Democratic Governor Tim Walz. / Reuters
November 22, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said he was immediately terminating temporary deportation protections for Somalis living in Minnesota, accelerating the end of a program that began in 1991 under another Republican president.

"Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing," Trump said on Friday in a late-night post on Truth Social, without providing any further explanation or evidence.

"I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota," he said.

Trump called Minnesota a "hub of fraudulent money laundering activity" under Democratic Governor Tim Walz, an apparent response to unverified media reports, shared by several Republican lawmakers, that the Al Shabaab terror group in Somalia had benefited from fraud committed in Minnesota.

Walz responded on X, saying, "It's not surprising that the President has chosen to broadly target an entire community. This is what he does to change the subject."

The TPS programme for Somalis was launched by then-President George HW Bush in September 1991. It grants government protection to eligible foreign-born individuals who cannot return home safely due to civil war or natural disasters.

Seventeen countries are eligible, but the Trump administration has announced it is terminating TPS designations for several, including Venezuela and Nicaragua.

RelatedTRT World - US to end Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans this fall
RECOMMENDED

"These are legal immigrants”

The administration of Trump's Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, extended the eligibility for Somalis through March 17, 2026.

Most of the Somalis in Minnesota are US citizens, and there are only 705 Somali-born individuals nationwide who have TPS status, according to a report by the non-partisan Congressional Research Service.

By comparison, over 330,000 Haitians have TPS status, along with over 170,000 people from El Salvador.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Minnesota, said Trump's decision was disappointing given that the Somalis in question were legal migrants, adding that Trump's move could tear families apart.

"These are legal immigrants, and they should not suffer as a consequence of a political football that's being played against the Muslim community. These individuals have been following the law," he said.

RelatedTRT World - US court blocks Trump administration move to end protected status for Afghans
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump