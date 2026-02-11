Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with Ahmed Majdalani, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and secretary-general of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to a ministry statement, the meeting took place on Monday on the sidelines of the 15th Middle East Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Moscow.

“During the conversation, the main focus was on the state of affairs in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, with an emphasis on the situation in Gaza,” the statement said.

An exchange of views also took place regarding prospects for restoring Palestinian unity, it added.

Support for independent Palestinian state