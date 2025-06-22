WORLD
2 min read
Israel 'notified in advance' by US of strikes on Iran: report
A senior Tel Aviv official confirms Israel was notified in advance by the Trump administration about the strikes.
Israel 'notified in advance' by US of strikes on Iran: report
Mideast Wars Israel Nuclear Program / AP
June 22, 2025

​​​​​​
President Donald Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the US military launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, a senior White House official said.

The United States also "gave Israel a heads-up before the strikes," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity, as Washington joined Israel's air campaign against Iran.

President Donald Trump announced that the US military had joined with Israel to launch military strikes against Iran.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump wrote.

Following his announcement, an Axios report said Israel was notified in advance by the Trump administration about the strikes, citing a senior Israeli official.

RECOMMENDED

Another Israeli official told Axios that B-2 stealth bombers were used in the operation.

The US dropped six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordo nuclear facility and carried out dozens of submarine-based cruise missile attacks on two other sites, as it targeted Iran's nuclear program, according to a report.

Fox News said Trump detailed the strikes to TV host Sean Hannity, saying that each of the bunker-buster bombs weighed 15 tonnes and were dropped from American B-2 stealth bombers.

In all, 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired from US submarines to the nuclear facilities at Natanz and Isfahan, it added.

SOURCE:AA, AFP
Explore
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem