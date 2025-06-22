​​​​​​

President Donald Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the US military launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, a senior White House official said.

The United States also "gave Israel a heads-up before the strikes," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity, as Washington joined Israel's air campaign against Iran.

President Donald Trump announced that the US military had joined with Israel to launch military strikes against Iran.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump wrote.

Following his announcement, an Axios report said Israel was notified in advance by the Trump administration about the strikes, citing a senior Israeli official.