Syria's membership in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which had been suspended for 13 years, has been reactivated after Türkiye's initiative, Anadolu Agency reported.

Citing diplomatic sources, AA said Ankara's initiative during the OIC Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Jeddah on Friday paved the way for Damascus' return to 57-member OIC.

The issue of reviving Syria's OIC membership was added to the agenda of the meeting in Jeddah, which was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

At the meeting, the draft resolution was adopted and Syria's OIC membership, which had been suspended for nearly 13 years, was revived.