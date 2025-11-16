AFRICA
2 min read
UN says civilians in Sudan's North Darfur enduring 'unspeakable' suffering
Tom Fletcher says displaced civilians carry stories of "brutal violence", urging the world to act.
UN says civilians in Sudan's North Darfur enduring 'unspeakable' suffering
Sudanese families displaced from Al Fasher line up to receive food aid at the newly established Al Afadh camp in Al Dabbah, in Sudan's Northern State / AP
November 16, 2025

The United Nations aid chief has described the suffering of displaced civilians in Sudan's North Darfur state as "unspeakable," saying more than half of the fleeing survivors are children.

"Unspeakable suffering in Tawila. Over half of the fleeing survivors are children," Tom Fletcher said on Sunday in a post on X.

"One injured woman I met walked into the camp after surviving an attack, carrying her friend's starving child," he added. "They're asking the world if help is coming."

The UN relief agency said in a Facebook post that Fletcher visited Tawila and "met and spoke to women who fled Al Fasher only a few weeks ago."

He said the displaced Sudanese "carry terrifying stories of brutal violence. The world has not protected them. We must do better."

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Fletcher visited Al Geneina in West Darfur and Zalingei in Central Darfur.

Earlier this week, Fletcher flew into Port Sudan in eastern Sudan, where he met with the head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al Burhan.

RelatedTRT World - UNSC rebukes RSF over Al Fasher siege, 'ethnically motivated' atrocities in Sudan
RECOMMENDED

Harrowing figures

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that the total number of displaced people from Al Fasher and surrounding villages has surpassed 99,000 since October 26.

Last month, the paramilitary RSF seized Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and was accused of massacres.

The group controls all five Darfur states, out of Sudan's 18 states, while the army holds most of the remaining 13 states, including Khartoum.

Darfur makes up about one-fifth of Sudan's territory, but most of the country's 50 million people live in army-held areas.

The conflict in Sudan between the army and the RSF militias, which began in April 2023, has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced 12 million, according to the World Health Organization.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect