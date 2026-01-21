January 21, 2026
Seven civilians have been killed after the YPG terror group carried out a kamikaze drone attack in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province, local sources said.
The sources said the attack targeted a horse farm in the Al-Nashwa neighbourhood.
They added that many others were wounded in the attack, including women and children.
The incident occurred after the Syrian Presidency announced on Tuesday that it had reached an understanding with the YPG terror group, granting the group a four-day period to work out a roadmap for the practical integration of Hasakah, during which a ceasefire would remain in place.
The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is recognised as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and the EU.
SOURCE:AA