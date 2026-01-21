MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
YPG terror group drone attack kills 7 civilians in Syria's Hasakah
Attack targets horse farm amid declared ceasefire.
YPG terror group drone attack kills 7 civilians in Syria's Hasakah
An aerial view shows a prison in the town of Al-Shaddadah, where YPG, reportedly released members of the Daesh terrorist organisation. / AA
January 21, 2026

Seven civilians have been killed after the YPG terror group carried out a kamikaze drone attack in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province, local sources said.

The sources said the attack targeted a horse farm in the Al-Nashwa neighbourhood.

They added that many others were wounded in the attack, including women and children.

RECOMMENDED

The incident occurred after the Syrian Presidency announced on Tuesday that it had reached an understanding with the YPG terror group, granting the group a four-day period to work out a roadmap for the practical integration of Hasakah, during which a ceasefire would remain in place.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is recognised as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and the EU.

RelatedTRT World - Syrian army takes control of Suleyman Shah Tomb area ahead of ceasefire with YPG terror group
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat