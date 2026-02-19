US President Donald Trump has said that Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer was making a big mistake by entering into a lease of the US-UK air base on Diego Garcia.

"Prime Minister Starmer is losing control of this important Island by claims of entities never known of before," Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump also said it may be necessary for the US to use Diego Garcia, and an airfield located in Fairford, in order to "eradicate a potential attack" by Iran if Tehran decides not to make a deal resolving their longstanding nuclear dispute.

Under a 2025 agreement, Britain will transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while retaining control of the strategically important US-UK air base on Diego Garcia under a 99-year lease.