Trump says UK's Starmer making 'a big mistake' on Diego Garcia lease
US President said Washington may need to use bases at Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford if tensions with Iran escalate, warning such options could be considered should Tehran decline a nuclear deal.
Trump urges UK not to give away Diego Garcia, says US may need island if Iran refuses deal. (File) / Reuters
6 hours ago

US President Donald Trump has said that Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer was making a big mistake by entering into a lease of the US-UK air base on Diego Garcia.

"Prime Minister Starmer is losing control of this important Island by claims of entities never known of before," Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump also said it may be necessary for the US to use Diego Garcia, and an airfield located in Fairford, in order to "eradicate a potential attack" by Iran if Tehran decides not to make a deal resolving their longstanding nuclear dispute.

Under a 2025 agreement, Britain will transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while retaining control of the strategically important US-UK air base on Diego Garcia under a 99-year lease.

Last week British Prime Minister spoke by phone with the US President about a deal by the UK to cede control back to Mauritius of the Chagos Islands, which include the key Diego Garcia military base.

"The leaders agreed their governments would continue working closely to guarantee the future operation of the base and speak again soon," a statement later added.

Last month, planned parliamentary debates on the UK's deal to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius were delayed following backlash from Trump.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
