European and other Western leaders have said a US peace plan was a basis for talks to end Russia's war with Ukraine but needed "additional work", part of Western efforts to eke out a better deal for Kiev before a Thursday deadline.

Meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit on Saturday, European and other Western leaders scrambled to come up with a coordinated response to US President Donald Trump's demand for Ukraine to accept his 28-point peace plan with Russia by Thursday.

The US plan was met with measured criticism in many European capitals, with leaders trying to balance praise for Trump for trying to end the fighting, but also recognising that for Kiev, some of the terms in his proposal are unpalatable.

"The initial draft of the 28-point plan includes important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace," said the leaders of the European Union, Germany, France, Britain, Canada, the Netherlands, Spain, Finland, Italy, Japan and Norway.

"We believe, therefore, that the draft is a basis which will require additional work," they said in a statement.

In their statement, Western leaders said they were "concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack".

"We reiterate that the implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to NATO would need the consent of EU and NATO members, respectively."

A ‘lion-like’ spirit