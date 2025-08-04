Victor Osimhen’s record transfer to Galatasaray marks a new chapter for Turkish football. Galatasaray have completed the permanent signing of Osimhen from Napoli on a long-term deal, smashing the Turkish transfer record with a €75 million ($86 million) fee paid to the Serie A champion.

Osimhen’s scoring prowess and resilience raise hopes of back-to-back league titles while drawing fresh international attention to the Super Lig.

Last season, the Nigerian striker enjoyed a sensational spell at the Istanbul club, scoring 37 goals. His form persuaded the Turkish champions to sign him permanently, setting a domestic transfer record shortly after securing their 25th Super Lig title.

Osimhen’s knack for scoring decisive goals proved vital. His pace, tenacity, and sharp eye for goal drove Galatasaray’s attack. He also contributed seven assists and helped secure the Turkish Cup. Individual honours followed: Super Lig Player of the Season and Top Scorer.

Since the deal was announced, Galatasaray fans have flooded social media to express their joy and also debate the move.

Many have shared images of what they hope will be a formidable attacking trio: Germany’s Leroy Sane, Argentina’s Mauro Icardi, and Osimhen. The trio, they believe, will be a nightmare for opposing defences.

Osimhen, 26, is expected to once again wear the No. 45 jersey. Supporters like Yagiz Cetingoz, a prominent Galatasaray fan on X , hailed the deal: “A new era begins with this signing in Galatasaray’s history.”

According to the club, which released photos of Osimhen kissing the badge and posing with the flag, the transfer includes a 10% sell-on clause to Napoli. The four-year deal features an annual salary of €15 million, a €1 million loyalty bonus, and €5 million in image rights.

One fan page welcomed him back in Turkish: “Welcome back, lion cub. We missed you.”

Chelsea and Saudi’s Al Ahli were reportedly among the interested clubs but the deals fell through, making it a win for Super Lig.

Story bigger than football

The transfer has sparked debate across Türkiye. For many, it is not only Osimhen’s on-field success that resonates, but the story behind it.

Born in Lagos in 1998, Osimhen’s journey reflects the trajectory of many players from the Global South. One of six children, he lost his mother at age 12 and grew up in the Olusosun slum, selling water barefoot in Lagos traffic to help his family survive.

“As a young boy who came from the streets of Olusosun, who had to hawk in traffic almost every day to help my family survive, becoming a treasure in African and world football was a wild dream,” he wrote on X.

“Losing my dear parents in the course of this journey leaves a scar in my heart as they have always been my major driving force for success since I was a kid, may their souls continue to rest in peace.”

His perseverance has not gone unnoticed.