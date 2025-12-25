Residents of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, voted on Thursday in municipal elections meant to pave the way for the East African country's first direct national polls in more than half a century.

Except for votes in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland and the breakaway region of Somaliland, Somalia last held direct elections in 1969, months before military general Mohamed Siad Barre took power in a coup.

After years of civil war that followed Barre's fall in 1991, indirect elections were introduced in 2004. The idea was to promote consensus among rival clans in the face of militancy, although some Somalis say politicians prefer indirect elections because they create opportunities for corruption.

The vote in Mogadishu, a city of some 3 million people where security conditions have improved in recent years despite continuing attacks by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants, is seen as a test run for direct elections at the national level.

Around 1,605 candidates are running for 390 posts in Mogadishu's district councils, said Abdishakur Abib Hayir, a member of the National Electoral Commission. Council members will then choose a mayor.

"It shows Somalia is standing on its feet and moving forward," Hayir told Reuters. "After the local election, elections can and will take place in the entire country."