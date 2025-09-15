WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Qatar has said Israel sought to derail Gaza talks by striking Hamas negotiators in Doha last week and that its premier dreamt of an Arab world under Israeli influence.
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar, speaks during the opening of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit on September 15, 2025. / Reuters
September 15, 2025

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has called for “concrete steps” to confront the Israeli government’s “bloodlust”, urging a united regional stance.

Addressing the emergency summit of the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Doha on Monday, Al Thani said Israel’s strike in the Qatari capital last week that killed five Hamas members and a Qatari officer “proved that freeing hostages is not a priority for the Israeli government.”

"Whoever works diligently and systematically to assassinate the party with whom he is negotiating intends to thwart the negotiations. Negotiations, for them, are merely part of the war," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani told Arab and Muslim leaders gathered in Doha to discuss the attack.

He said Israel’s “extremist government wants to send aircraft to the region to become routine, as it dreams of turning the Arab region into an Israeli sphere of influence, and this is a dangerous illusion.”

RECOMMENDED

The emergency Arab-Islamic summit hosted by Doha is expected to debate Israel’s September 9 attack on Doha and other "hostile acts" by Israel that threaten coexistence and efforts to normalise ties in the region, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters.

Hamas says the Israeli attack killed five of its members but not its leadership.

A member of Qatar's internal security forces was also killed.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says Qatar has to be 'a little bit politically correct' after Israel's attack

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy