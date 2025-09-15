Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has called for “concrete steps” to confront the Israeli government’s “bloodlust”, urging a united regional stance.

Addressing the emergency summit of the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Doha on Monday, Al Thani said Israel’s strike in the Qatari capital last week that killed five Hamas members and a Qatari officer “proved that freeing hostages is not a priority for the Israeli government.”

"Whoever works diligently and systematically to assassinate the party with whom he is negotiating intends to thwart the negotiations. Negotiations, for them, are merely part of the war," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani told Arab and Muslim leaders gathered in Doha to discuss the attack.

He said Israel’s “extremist government wants to send aircraft to the region to become routine, as it dreams of turning the Arab region into an Israeli sphere of influence, and this is a dangerous illusion.”