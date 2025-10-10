Israel has published a list of 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences set to be released under a hostage exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, part of their overall ceasefire deal, even as a Palestinian group said no list had been agreed to.

The prisoners and detainees will be released in line with the Gaza ceasefire deal, according to Friday’s statement on the website of Israel’s Justice Ministry.

The ministry usually publishes lists of prisoners to allow the public to file petitions with the Supreme Court against their release.

However, the court usually rejects the petitions submitted to it.

Upon reviewing the list of names, Anadolu did not find the names of numerous imprisoned leaders demanded by Hamas, including prominent figures, among them Marwan Barghouti, Ahmed Saadat, Abdullah Barghouti, Hassan Salama, Abbas al-Sayed, and Ibrahim Hamed.

Related TRT World - Why jailed leader Marwan Barghouti matters so much for Palestine’s cause

“No official agreement has yet been reached”