The Trump administration has reached agreement to restore nearly $800 million in federal funds it withheld from Northwestern University and to close government investigations of the school, the university and the US Justice Department said on Friday.

Under the deal, the Chicago-area private research university will pay the US Treasury $75 million over three years to settle complaints the administration raised over the school's admissions standards, transgender policies and handling of anti-Semitism on campus, the two sides said.

As stated in the settlement, the payment is not an admission of wrongdoing "but simply a condition of the agreement,"

Northwestern President Henry Bienen said in a message to the university community.

Bienen's predecessor, Michael Schill, resigned in September amid ongoing tensions with the Trump administration, after a three-year tenure.

Northwestern also agreed to establish a committee of its Board of Trustees to ensure adherence to the agreement, with the university required to certify compliance on a quarterly basis.

But Bienen said the school had retained full academic freedom and autonomy as a self-governing institution, including control over faculty hiring, admissions decisions, curriculum and "the content of academic speech and research."

Federal funds restored