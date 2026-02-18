When people talk about the Israeli “occupation” of Palestinian lands in legal terms, it refers to two non-contiguous territories: Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the latter encompassing occupied East Jerusalem.

The West Bank, at its closest point, is 50 km from Gaza, which Israel has decimated in its genocidal war in the past two years.

While the world has primarily focused on Israeli atrocities in Gaza, the far-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reshaped the ground reality in the occupied West Bank in a way that undermines the viability of a future Palestinian state.

More than a thousand Palestinians have been killed, and tens of thousands have been displaced in the occupied West Bank as Israeli illegal settlers backed by the military went on a rampage, burning Palestinian villages, destroying property and stealing livestock.

On Sunday, the Israeli plan to erase Palestine culminated in what critics have labelled a “mega land grab” amounting to “de facto annexation”.

Under the latest measure, the Israeli government has approved a proposal to register Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank as “state property”, doing away with even the pretence that it’s serious about the two-state solution.

The plan will effectively drive out tens of thousands of Palestinians from their homes and allow illegal settlers to lay claim to Palestinian homes and farmland.

Jewish settlements built on occupied Palestinian lands are considered illegal internationally. But successive Israeli governments have taken steps to cement them as a permanent reality on the ground. And the most blatant attempts took place in the past two years.

Hilltop youth becomes honorable citizen

Over the years, Israel’s footprint in the occupied West Bank has expanded not only through illegal settlements but also through the establishment of “outposts” that are illegal even under Israeli law.

An outpost refers to a settlement built without formal government approval, in violation of planning and construction regulations.

Often populated by youth branches of the extremist groups, some channelled through state-funded initiatives aimed at assisting “at-risk” young people, these outposts have become flashpoints for violence.

They have often been linked to the torching of Palestinian homes and farmland, assaults on shepherds, the uprooting of olive trees, and the vandalism of mosques and vehicles.

But Israeli authorities have frequently turned a blind eye to them, often rewarding their violence by granting them legitimacy.

In late 2025, the government retroactively legalised 19 such outposts that had been built without authorisation.

In January, permits were issued for five more outposts. Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the move would weaken the viability of a future Palestinian state.

Settlement expansion