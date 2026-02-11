Ethiopia’s foreign minister has called for a stronger and more cohesive Africa to shield the continent from what he described as “predatory moves” by external actors, as ministers convened in Addis Ababa ahead of this week’s African Union (AU) leaders’ summit.

“Unfortunately, a mentality of domination, extraction, and exploitation still colours the prism through which many external actors view our continent,” Gedion Timothewos said on Wednesday during the 48th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council in the Ethiopian capital.

Addressing delegates, he stressed African unity must be “real” if the continent is to safeguard its interests in an increasingly calculated global environment, where trade and economic cooperation are being eclipsed by political and security considerations.

Gedion added that Africa requires “not mere charity or goodwill of others but true partnership,” arguing that meaningful cooperation rests on the strength that “emanates from unity.”

He further cited internal pressures, noting that unconstitutional changes of government in several African countries continue to erode the foundations of the AU and weaken peace and security across the continent.

Foreign ministers are meeting in Addis Ababa as part of preparations for the AU leaders’ summit scheduled for February 14-15.