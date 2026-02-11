WORLD
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Ethiopia's top diplomat warns that external actors still approach Africa with exploitative attitudes, calling for equal partnerships and continental cohesion.
Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos addressed ministers ahead of the AU summit in Addis Ababa. [File photo] / Reuters
February 11, 2026

Ethiopia’s foreign minister has called for a stronger and more cohesive Africa to shield the continent from what he described as “predatory moves” by external actors, as ministers convened in Addis Ababa ahead of this week’s African Union (AU) leaders’ summit.

“Unfortunately, a mentality of domination, extraction, and exploitation still colours the prism through which many external actors view our continent,” Gedion Timothewos said on Wednesday during the 48th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council in the Ethiopian capital.

Addressing delegates, he stressed African unity must be “real” if the continent is to safeguard its interests in an increasingly calculated global environment, where trade and economic cooperation are being eclipsed by political and security considerations.

Gedion added that Africa requires “not mere charity or goodwill of others but true partnership,” arguing that meaningful cooperation rests on the strength that “emanates from unity.”

He further cited internal pressures, noting that unconstitutional changes of government in several African countries continue to erode the foundations of the AU and weaken peace and security across the continent.

Foreign ministers are meeting in Addis Ababa as part of preparations for the AU leaders’ summit scheduled for February 14-15.

Water will be in focus

This year’s summit will convene under the theme “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.”

AU officials have tied the theme to broader development and climate resilience objectives, as African nations confront mounting water stress, rapid urbanisation, and climate-related shocks, including droughts and floods.

Discussions at the Executive Council are expected to shape draft decisions for consideration by heads of state, including proposals on governance reform, economic integration, and Africa’s representation in global institutions.

SOURCE:AA
