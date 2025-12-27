WORLD
Niger approves nationwide mobilisation to address rising security threats
The Nigerien government’s new decree allows rapid escalation of mobilisation to safeguard territorial integrity, sovereignty and public safety.
Niger joins Mali and Burkina Faso in regional joint counterterrorism force. [File photo] / AFP
December 27, 2025

Niger’s government on Friday adopted an ordinance authorising nationwide mobilisation, a move that would allow authorities to requisition citizens, property, and services to address internal and external threats.

The decree was approved during a Council of Ministers meeting presided over by Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani and sets out measures for organising and implementing mobilisation across the country.

Under the ordinance, citizens would be required to respond immediately to call-ups, comply with requisitions, report hostile foreign nationals or obstructive activities, and refrain from communications that could undermine mobilisation efforts.

Authorities also plan to launch a nationwide civic awareness campaign aimed at strengthening patriotism and clarifying citizens’ duties toward the state.

The ordinance is grounded in the country’s “Charter of Refoundation” and existing national defence legislation, underscoring the need to protect territorial integrity, sovereignty, the population, and vital state interests amid what authorities describe as escalating threats.

Security challenges

The decision comes as Niger continues to face insurgencies in the Sahel and deepens security cooperation with regional allies.

On December 20, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), comprising Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, formally launched a 5,000-strong joint military force known as the United Force of the AES (FU-AES).

The force was inaugurated at a ceremony in Bamako attended by Mali’s leader Assimi Goita. It is commanded by Burkina Faso’s Gen. Daouda Traore and headquartered in Niamey.

Designed to conduct joint counterterrorism operations, enhance border security, and improve intelligence sharing, the force marks a step toward collective defence among the three junta-led countries, which have distanced themselves from Western partners and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

While authorities have not announced immediate full mobilisation, the new legal framework gives the government the option to escalate quickly if security threats intensify, highlighting the junta’s focus on internal cohesion and regional solidarity amid ongoing instability.

