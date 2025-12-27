Niger’s government on Friday adopted an ordinance authorising nationwide mobilisation, a move that would allow authorities to requisition citizens, property, and services to address internal and external threats.

The decree was approved during a Council of Ministers meeting presided over by Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani and sets out measures for organising and implementing mobilisation across the country.

Under the ordinance, citizens would be required to respond immediately to call-ups, comply with requisitions, report hostile foreign nationals or obstructive activities, and refrain from communications that could undermine mobilisation efforts.

Authorities also plan to launch a nationwide civic awareness campaign aimed at strengthening patriotism and clarifying citizens’ duties toward the state.

The ordinance is grounded in the country’s “Charter of Refoundation” and existing national defence legislation, underscoring the need to protect territorial integrity, sovereignty, the population, and vital state interests amid what authorities describe as escalating threats.

