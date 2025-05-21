BIZTECH
1 min read
US export controls on AI chips to China are 'a failure': Nvidia
The US Commerce Department issued guidance last week alerting businesses to the risk of violating US export controls by using Chinese chips.
US export controls on AI chips to China are 'a failure': Nvidia
The comments came on Wednesday after China on Monday urged the United States to "immediately correct its wrongdoings" and stop "discriminatory" measures. / AP
May 21, 2025

US export controls on artificial intelligence chips to China were "a failure", Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang has said.

The US Commerce Department issued guidance last week alerting businesses to the risk of violating US export controls by using Chinese chips.

Huang's comments came on Wednesday after China on Monday urged the United States to "immediately correct its wrongdoings" and stop "discriminatory" measures following the US guidance warning companies not to use advanced computer chips from China, including Huawei's Ascend AI chips.

The US action seriously undermined the consensus reached at the high-level bilateral trade talks in Geneva, a statement from China's commerce ministry said, vowing resolute measures if the US continues to "substantially" harm China's interests.

RECOMMENDED

Huang, speaking at the annual Computex event in Taipei, said Nvidia's market share in China dropped to 50 percent from 95 percent at the start of former US President Joe Biden's administration.

“Local (Chinese) companies are very talented and the export controls gave them the spirit and energy and government support to accelerate their development. I think the export control was a failure,” Nikkei Asia quoted Huang as saying.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts