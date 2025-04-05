Washington, DC — For many in the US, the detention of Mahmoud Khalil, Rumeysa Ozturk, Badar Khan Suri, and others, along with the resumption of the genocide in besieged Gaza, were a critical point to re-energise their pro-Palestine movement, keep the cause alive and push back against President Donald Trump's relentless crackdown on pro-Palestine voices.

This is what one protester said during arguably the biggest pro-Palestine march in the US since Trump returned to the White House, which started just outside the US Congress and ended up at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) doorsteps.

"When we say in our millions, in our billions, we are all Palestinians, we don't say that lightly. When one of us is being attacked, we're all being attacked," the protester, who preferred to remain anonymous for safety concerns, told TRT World.

"The same goes for the student repression and how Mahmoud Khalil, Rumeysa, being detained to be deported… This is only re-energising the movement."

She warned that the Trump administration will go beyond pro-Palestine activism as it will crack down on more sections in the US for simply not agreeing with their narrative.

Due to Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activism, most of the protesters' identities were kept anonymous for safety.

"It was a little bit scary (protesting), but I thought it was nothing compared to what the people in Gaza are experiencing every single day," a protester, Jessica, told TRT World.

Another protester, who goes by their initials L.P., said that the Trump administration won't stop at the Palestinians only, saying Trump is trying to distract the people from the genocide in Gaza.

"They (Trump administration) don't stop at Palestinians, they don't stop at immigrants. We have seen this before," L.P. told TRT World.

"He's trying to distract us from the genocide happening to the Gazan people, and also, he wants to distract us from the rights being taken away from immigrants in the United States right now."

L.P. pointed to the detention of Khalil and other students as a pattern that will continue to happen unless the people end it themselves.

"We saw this happening before Mahmoud; it was happening to students... I think that it will continue, and they're going to continue doing it until we actually build up enough strength as a people to really fight against these things because they don't stop until they're scared," L.P. added. "We know when they're scared when they start giving us petty wins… but we know that we need tangible wins, tangible wins."

The two protesters were among thousands who participated in the march, dubbed March for Palestine, that demanded an arms embargo on Israel, a permanent ceasefire in besieged Gaza, and the release of detained students over their criticism of Israel.

In the middle of the demonstration, children's shoes were lined up in remembrance of the roughly 17,000 children Israel slaughtered during its carnage in Gaza.

'Chilling message to free speech'

The march was endorsed and co-organised by nearly 300 organisations, including rights groups, trade unions, anti-war groups, women's groups and Muslim groups.

One of the endorsers and co-sponsoring groups of the march, the US Council of Muslim Organizations, said the march is meant to send a strong message to Trump and his administration that they will not accept the crackdown on them or any pro-Palestine voices.

"It (the march) emphasises that freedom of speech and peaceful protest are fundamental American values and rights that must be protected, not criminalised. The march also calls out policies that are seen as authoritarian and signals that the public will not stand by while these rights are undermined," Oussama Jammal, Secretary General of USCMO, told TRT World.

Jammal also warned that the crackdown on pro-Palestine may extend beyond the Palestinian cause, affecting other issues like climate and labour.

"The arrests of Mahmoud Khalil, Rumeysa Ozturk, and Badar Khan Suri appear to signal a chilling effect on free speech, particularly targeting individuals who speak out in support of Palestine. This could set a dangerous precedent where dissenting voices on other issues—be it climate change, labour rights, or racial justice—may also face similar crackdowns," Jammal said.

"If left unchecked, such actions could erode democratic freedoms and push the country further toward authoritarianism. Public vigilance and legal challenges will be critical in preventing this trend from escalating."

Another co-sponsor, CODEPINK, told TRT World that people of conscience won't yield to Trump's move to silence them as long as the genocide in Gaza continues.

"Regardless of the attempts to silence pro-Palestine, anti-genocide voices; students, workers, teachers, artists, activists, healthcare workers, tech workers and people of conscience all over the world will not back down in the face of repression and intimidation, and will never back down so long as Gaza is under attack," Melissa Garriga, Communications and Media Relations Manager at CODEPINK, told TRT World.

"We are not under the illusion that Trump will listen to us; however, we do believe that there is power in refusing to be silent… By showing up in mass numbers, we are able to say we won't be silenced, and we are not afraid. It is a clear indication that the administration's Gestapo-style tactics will not work. They cannot deport and slander the pro-Palestine movement into non-existence — it is here to stay," she added.

Garriga also pointed to the same risks as Jammal, saying Trump's crackdown on anyone who doesn't agree with his policies has already begun.

"We are witnessing people being deported to El Salvador for simply having a tattoo. Last week, a Chinese-American tenured professor at Indiana University was deported without cause and no apparent link to pro-Palestine activism," she said.