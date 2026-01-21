The death toll from a devastating fire at a shopping mall in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi has climbed past 60, officials said as search and recovery efforts continued for dozens of people still missing on Thursday.

At least 30 bodies were recovered from a mezzanine-floor shop, Karachi South Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza told the daily Dawn. He said the overall death toll was estimated at 61 following the latest discoveries, adding that the final figure would be confirmed after DNA analysis is completed.

Relatives of those still missing have criticised the slow operation at the three-storey Gul Plaza, where rescuers are scouring the wreckage for human remains.

More than 50 families have given DNA samples, provincial health official Summaiya Syed told journalists on Wednesday.

"We will hand over the bodies (remains) to the family, once DNA samples are matched," she said outside the Civil Hospital, Karachi mortuary.

Javed Nabi Khoso, deputy commissioner of Karachi's south district, said the remains had been transported to a hospital for DNA matching, adding that difficulties in identification made it hard to provide a precise death toll.

Related TRT World - Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly Pakistan shopping centre fire as toll rises

The blaze broke out late on Saturday and rapidly spread through the sprawling mall, which housed around 1,200 family-run shops selling wedding clothes, toys, crockery and other goods.

Firefighters battled the inferno until Tuesday.

By the time the fire was brought under control, Gul Plaza had been reduced to rubble and ash.

A government committee has launched an investigation, but the cause of the inferno was not immediately clear.