WORLD
3 min read
'It is a doomsday scenario' — Death toll in Pakistan mall fire tops 60
Officials say dozens more may still be missing under rubble, as firefighters continue to retrieve remains days after the blaze engulfed Gul Plaza.
'It is a doomsday scenario' — Death toll in Pakistan mall fire tops 60
Aftermath of fire in a shopping mall in Karachi, as authorities warn toll could rise as identification continues. / Reuters
January 21, 2026

The death toll from a devastating fire at a shopping mall in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi has climbed past 60, officials said as search and recovery efforts continued for dozens of people still missing on Thursday.

At least 30 bodies were recovered from a mezzanine-floor shop, Karachi South Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza told the daily Dawn. He said the overall death toll was estimated at 61 following the latest discoveries, adding that the final figure would be confirmed after DNA analysis is completed.

Relatives of those still missing have criticised the slow operation at the three-storey Gul Plaza, where rescuers are scouring the wreckage for human remains.

More than 50 families have given DNA samples, provincial health official Summaiya Syed told journalists on Wednesday.

"We will hand over the bodies (remains) to the family, once DNA samples are matched," she said outside the Civil Hospital, Karachi mortuary.

Javed Nabi Khoso, deputy commissioner of Karachi's south district, said the remains had been transported to a hospital for DNA matching, adding that difficulties in identification made it hard to provide a precise death toll.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly Pakistan shopping centre fire as toll rises

The blaze broke out late on Saturday and rapidly spread through the sprawling mall, which housed around 1,200 family-run shops selling wedding clothes, toys, crockery and other goods.

Firefighters battled the inferno until Tuesday.

By the time the fire was brought under control, Gul Plaza had been reduced to rubble and ash.

A government committee has launched an investigation, but the cause of the inferno was not immediately clear.

RECOMMENDED

Fears of more

According to a state-run rescue service, 84 people have been registered as missing.

Police have said most of the missing are feared dead, raising concerns that the toll could climb further.

A small crowd gathered near the site on Wednesday to pay tribute to the victims, lighting candles and holding photographs of those believed to have died.

"It is a doomsday scenario," said shopkeeper Rehmat Khan after entering what remained of the plaza.

He said 18 to 20 people, including six staff members, had been inside his shop when the fire erupted. All remain unaccounted for.

RelatedTRT World - At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi

Faraz Ali, whose father and 26-year-old brother were inside the mall, told AFP he wants "the bodies to be recovered and handed over to their rightful families".

"That is all so that the families may receive something, some comfort, some peace. At least let us see them one last time, in whatever condition they are, so that we may say our final goodbye," the 28-year-old said.

Fires are common in Karachi's markets and factories, which are known for their poor infrastructure, but a blaze on such a scale is rare. It is Karachi’s deadliest since a fire tore through an industrial site in 2012, killing more than 260 people.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat