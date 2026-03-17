A Palestinian woman has been released from US immigration detention after a year in custody following the Trump administration's crackdown on pro-Palestinian activists, according to her lawyers.

Leqaa Kordia, a 33-year-old from the occupied West Bank who has lived in New Jersey since 2016, had been held in a US immigration detention centre in Texas since last March.

Kordia was among roughly 100 people arrested outside Columbia University during protests at the school in 2024.

An immigration judge had ordered her released on bond three times.

The government challenged the first two rulings, but Kordia was freed on Monday after it did not challenge the third.

She was recently hospitalised for three days following a seizure after fainting and hitting her head at the privately run detention facility.